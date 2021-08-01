x
Bell County COVID-19 testing locations

This is where you can find all of the Bell County COVID-19 testing locations.

TEMPLE, Texas — You can find all Bell County testing sites, divided by city, listed below: 

Temple

  1. Express ER Temple - 1551 W. Central Ave.
  2. CVS Health COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site - By Appointment Only - 2674 South 31st Street

Belton

  1. CVS Health - By Appointment Only - 2849 North Main Street

Nolanville

  1. Central Bell County Fire & Rescue - Drive-Thru Appointment - 84 North Main Street

Harker Heights

  1. Express ER - 980 Knight's Way Bldg 1 Suite 100
  2. Any Lab Test Now - 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 640
  3. Freedom Urgent Care - 300 W Central Texas Expy Suite 115

Killeen

  1. Baylor Scott and White Killeen Clinic - 3701 Scott and White Dr.
  2. Freedom Urgent Care - 3202 South W S Young Drive Suite 106
  3. Killeen Special Events Center - Drive-Thru Appointment - 3301 SW S Young Dr.
  4. CVS Health - By Appointment Only - 2502 Trimmier Road
  5. CVS COVID-19 Test Site- 3300 West Stan Schlueter Loop
  6. Quest Diagnostics - 2300 S Clear Creek Rd Suite 204

