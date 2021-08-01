Bell County COVID-19 testing locations

TEMPLE, Texas — You can find all Bell County testing sites, divided by city, listed below:
Temple
- Express ER Temple - 1551 W. Central Ave.
- CVS Health COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site - By Appointment Only - 2674 South 31st Street
Belton
- CVS Health - By Appointment Only - 2849 North Main Street
Nolanville
- Central Bell County Fire & Rescue - Drive-Thru Appointment - 84 North Main Street
Harker Heights
- Express ER - 980 Knight's Way Bldg 1 Suite 100
- Any Lab Test Now - 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 640
- Freedom Urgent Care - 300 W Central Texas Expy Suite 115
Killeen
- Baylor Scott and White Killeen Clinic - 3701 Scott and White Dr.
- Freedom Urgent Care - 3202 South W S Young Drive Suite 106
- Killeen Special Events Center - Drive-Thru Appointment - 3301 SW S Young Dr.
- CVS Health - By Appointment Only - 2502 Trimmier Road
- CVS COVID-19 Test Site- 3300 West Stan Schlueter Loop
- Quest Diagnostics - 2300 S Clear Creek Rd Suite 204