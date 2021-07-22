Belton ISD, Baylor Scott & White team up to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

The walk-in clinic will be open to anyone age 12 and older.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital have partnered to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.

A walk-in clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine will open July 27 at Pirtle Elementary from 12-6 p.m. It is open to anyone age 12 and older.

“With the start of school right around the corner, we are grateful for this partnership and the ability to provide a convenient location for a community-wide vaccine clinic,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available for those who want it.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The district said appointments are not necessary but people can save time by registering online with a MyBSWHealth account. Visit MyBSWHealth.com to create an account. There's also an option to text BETTER to 88408.