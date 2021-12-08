Tracking COVID-19: Active cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations in Texas, local counties

Below, you'll find data for both Bell and McLennan Counties in addition to the state of Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — What you should know:

Hospitalizations are quickly increasing with COVID-19 patients throughout the state of Texas and it's likely due to the highly-transmissible Delta variant. Hospital officials say that about 95 percent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Below contains COVID-19 data for the whole state of Texas, as well as our local counties. These numbers are being updated by the Texas Department of Health (TXDSHS), the Bell County Public Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Health District.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: As of Aug. 13, nearly 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state and more than 52,900 people in Texas have died. There are a total of 185,620 active cases.

Vaccinations : Around 15.5 million people who received at least one dose (53.5%) and 13 million people (44.7%) are fully vaccinated, as of Aug. 13.

: Around 15.5 million people who received at least one dose (53.5%) and 13 million people (44.7%) are fully vaccinated, as of Aug. 13. Hospitalizations: At least 11,261 patients have COVID-19 in the state, there is only 7,187 available hospital beds, 323 available ICU beds.

Local counties:

(updated on Aug. 12): There are 1,732 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The seven-day moving average of cases is now 86. The incidence case average rose from 435 per 100,000 people to 477 per 100,000 people. Nearly 26,000 cases were reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 472 deaths. McLennan County (updated Aug. 12): There are about 1,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 163 new cases and 117 hospitalizations. Twenty-two of those hospitalizations are using a ventilator. There are only 3 ICU beds available. Overall, the county has reported 30,772 cases since the pandemic with 489 deaths. Vaccinations (updated on Aug. 13): About 43% of residents are fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations (updated on Aug. 13): At least 134 patients have COVID-19 in the McLennan County area with 111 hospital beds available and 3 ICU bed available. There are 58 ventilators available for use.

