COVID-19 vaccines available at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Appointments are available April 22, April 23 and May 1.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available April 22, April 23 and May 1 for eligible beneficiaries age 16 and older.

The vaccines are being administered at the Abrams gym, building 23001, located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.

All vaccinations for all dates are by appointment only.

For April 22 to April 23: The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For May 1: The vaccination site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beneficiaries can schedule a first dose appointment online or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288 – 8888.

Second dose appointments can be scheduled through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888.

All vaccinations are by appointment only; walk-ins are not permitted.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose.