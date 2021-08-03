Temple ISD reveals plan to give hundreds of teachers, staff COVID-19 vaccine

More than 450 employees will receive the vaccine on a first-come first-serve basis.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District announced a plan Monday to provide more than 450 employees with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said the district contacted the Bell County Public Health District soon after President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Health and Human services directed states on March 2 to expand vaccine eligibility to people who work in schools and child care operations.

“This is an exciting opportunity to reinforce the safety of the district’s educational environment,” said Superintendent Bobby Ott. “Temple ISD is grateful for the partnership with Bell County which continues to afford us these opportunities.”

Ott said that beginning March 24, the district will host a clinic at its administrative offices to dispense 156 doses per week for six weeks to fully vaccinate 468 staff members.

The district was already one of three local districts allotted 350 doses that would have expired due to canceled appointments brought on by February’s winter weather.

“I want to personally recognize our director of health services, our director of wellness and our amazing nurses for their commitment to the safety and well-being of our staff and students,” Ott said in an email to staff. “And be assured that Temple ISD will remain diligent in looking for ways to support each of you as we continue forward.”

When the six-week clinic concludes on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1,300 will be vaccinated.

Copperas Cove ISD also announced a plan to vaccinate teachers beginning Tuesday.