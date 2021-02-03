These local school districts continue requiring masks as Abbott lifts statewide mask mandate

Multiple Central Texas superintendents said their safety protocols would continue despite Gov. Abbott's announcement he was ending the mask mandate.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District was one of multiple districts in Central Texas Tuesday to say their safety protocols, including wearing masks, would remain in place, despite the announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate.

"I want to clarify that Governor Abbott’s announcement today (Tuesday) relaxing some of the state-wide restrictions will not change any of Temple ISD’s current health and safety protocols at this time," Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said.

Abbott made the announcement at a press conference in Lubbock where he also said businesses would be allowed to return to 100% capacity. Abbott said the changes would be effective Wednesday, March 10.

Ott said Temple ISD would continue with its safety protocols until notified by the Bell County Public Health District.

Elizabeth Cox with Belton ISD released a statement reading in part, "Belton ISD will be reviewing Governor Abbott’s executive order announced today addressing business capacities and the state-wide mask mandate. As with previous executive orders, we anticipate receiving further guidance directed at Texas public schools from agencies such as the Texas Education Agency."

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon also said their mask policy would remain in place.

"For our part, we believe that masks are an important measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in other district facilities," Kincannon said. "Unless otherwise prohibited from doing so by the state, I would expect masks to be required in any shared spaces at all Waco ISD campuses and other facilities through at least the end of this school year."

Killeen ISD released a statement saying, "Killeen ISD will not make any changes to the Public Health Guide, including our COVID-19 face-covering mitigation protocols, until we receive further guidance from the Texas Education Agency."

Abbott also said Tuesday had the lowest positivity rate in Texas for COVID-19 cases in four months. Cases had been dropping in recent weeks since a spike after the winter holidays.

The governor said that while he is removing the statewide mask mandate, he encouraged businesses to create their own policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

The Texas Classroom Teachers Association later issued a statement on Abbott's decision to lift the state's mask mandate and allow businesses to operate at 100% capacity.

"We know there are those who will welcome the end of the health and safety requirements that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, but we caution that the price paid by those who attend and work in our public schools, and by their families, could be high," the statement said. "Recent findings by the CDC that noted low transmission rates of COVID-19 in public schools have been touted to encourage in-person learning in Texas schools. But the CDC reports emphasized a fact that has been conveniently overlooked by many in our state: that transmission is low when health and safety protocols are in place and enforced."

The TCTA cited the CDC report Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in K-12 schools that was last updated on Feb. 12, that said significant secondary transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection can and does occur in school settings when mitigation strategies are not implemented or are not followed.

The TCTA said members have already reported that many districts were already failing to follow and enforce state guidance. The TCTA said the complete absence of state guidance will undoubtedly cause more teachers and students to feel unsafe in the classroom.