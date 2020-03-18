WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Health District confirmed Wednesday morning five people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health district Director Dr. Brenda Gray said all five were travel related cases.

The first case is a 64-year-old man who returned from Israel on March 12. One of the people he traveled with lives in Bell County. Gray said they were told of the man's test result at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday.

The second case is a 68-year-old man from Ecuador visiting family in McLennan County. Gray said they learned of his test result at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The third and fourth cases were confirmed in a married couple who traveled to New York. The man is 56-years-old. The woman is 52-years-old. The district was told of the positive results at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The health district said they were notified of the fifth case Wednesday morning and they were trying to find that person.

The press conference came one day after Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver declared a local state of disaster throughout the city.

As part of the declaration, Deaver said restaurants with or without drive-thru services including micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and wineries may only provide take-out, delivery or drive-thru.

Deaver said all indoor recreation areas including gyms, bowling alleys and theaters must also close.

Deaver said Wednesday the steps taken Tueday will keep the community safe and help "flatten the curve," a reference to how social distancing can decrease spread of the virus.

