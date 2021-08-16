Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics: Aug. 16-21

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting seven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Aug. 16-21.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The health department said parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to get the vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome but registration is available online.
Here are the dates and locations for this week's clinics:
Monday, Aug. 16
- La Vega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop, in the cafeteria from 4:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Holy Sprit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
- Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
- Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive, 9 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
Saturday, Aug. 21
- Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive, 10 a.m. to noon