Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinics: Aug. 16-21

The public health district will host seven free clinics this week around the county.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting seven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics Aug. 16-21.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. The health department said parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to get the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but registration is available online.

Here are the dates and locations for this week's clinics:

Monday, Aug. 16

La Vega High School, 555 TX-340 Loop, in the cafeteria from 4:30-7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Holy Sprit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive, 9 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Aug. 21