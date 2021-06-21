US, Central Texas counties falling short of Biden's vaccination goals

President Biden set a goal to have 70% of US residents partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, but many more vaccinations are needed to get there.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Biden administration wants 70% of Americans partially vaccinated by July 4, but with less than two weeks to go, the CDC reports 53% of Americans have at least one dose.

"I think it's important to have those number goals and then you know when President Biden, he's speaking about the entire nation so we're working to contribute to that, we're not going to stop," said Communications Lead for the Waco-McLennan Public Health District Kelly Craine.

But many Central Texas counties don't even have half of their eligible population partially vaccinated, along with many other Texas counties.

"Our case numbers are going down, our hospitalizations are going down and we've seen a steady decline and that is really important, it means that we're getting people vaccinated," she said.

Just not enough people are getting vaccinated.

Craine said they have the supply but the demand has declined since the vaccines first became available.

"There are no waitlists here at the health district and pretty much anywhere you go that offer vaccines," she said. "It is on a walk-in basis so whether you are at your local pharmacy, or you're at the health district."

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Bell County has about 35% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose. Coryell County is almost 33% and McLennan County has the most with about 45%.

But, Craine isn't too worried about those numbers.

"Our goal is more about making access easier as opposed to specific numbers," she added.

The health department is working with other entities that have the Pfizer vaccine to target younger people who want the vaccine, and for Central Texans who say they're too busy -- Craine says they'll come to you.

"We're trying to continue to that 70% and we think eventually we'll get there -- it's just gonna take some time," said Craine.