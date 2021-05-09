Texas DSHS to providers: Want the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up? Start asking now.

The Pfizer vaccine could soon be available to kids 12 and up. But if doctors, pharmacists and parents want it, they need to ask.

TEXAS, USA — The Pfizer vaccine may not be approved for kids 12 and older just yet, but the Texas Department of State Health Services is urging pediatric health care providers to enroll in their vaccine program now to prevent any shipping issues in the future.

At the same time, parents who want to get their kids vaccinated may need to start asking providers if they plan to offer the shot.

DSHS made the announcement just one day after announcing they would no longer be providing weekly allocations and would instead fill vaccine orders from providers as they come in. The state will then ship vaccine from the DSHS pharmacy on a daily basis.

DSHS sent this letter to more than 3,000 pediatric providers inviting them to enroll and providers can start the process at EnrollTexasIZ.dshs.texas.gov.

Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people 16 years and older. Demand has now dropped significantly before herd immunity can be reached. DSHS spokesman Douglas Loveday previously told 6 News it was difficult to pin down exactly what heard immunity would look like, especially considering about 22% of state the population is 15 years old or younger.

DSHS indicated Friday they wanted to hit the ground running when the Pfizer vaccine becomes accessible to more Texans.

“Vaccinating adolescents will bring us closer to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal,” said DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. “Starting the enrollment process now will enable pediatric providers to start vaccinating their patients soon after the FDA expands the Pfizer vaccine’s EUA.”