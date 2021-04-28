Waco-McLennan County leaders to address COVID-19 numbers, vaccine distribution plan

The latest case numbers from the health district show of the 26,836 cases to date, 26,200 have recovered.

WACO, Texas — Waco and McLennan County leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest updates on COVID-19 in the county along with the vaccine supply and distribution.

The city did not provide any specifics about what would be discussed but it will be streamed year and on the 6 News YouTube page.

The county health district continues to provide the Moderna vaccine.

The district also has a supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but has not offered it since the CDC recommended a pause on the distribution because of a risk of blood clots.

The pause was lifted April 23 but a Kelly Craine with the health district told 6 News on Monday they were working out the logistics of possibly offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to provide people a choice.