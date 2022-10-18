Killeen celebrates opening of new military rehab facility

The Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Virtue Recovery Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans.

Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

The ceremony will take place at Virtue Recovery Center, which is located at 5200 S W S Young in Killeen. The ceremony will begin at noon.

Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited inpatient drug and alcohol rehab center. The center offers residential treatment for people suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis and underlying trauma.

Virtue also offers a Veterans program targeted specifically at helping those who have served in the military, and caters specifically to the needs of veterans.

“We create a sense of community for Veterans while providing critical inpatient residential Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health, including PTSD/Depression and Anxiety care for military Veterans.” Mike Morgan, Senior Military Veteran Liaison states, “There are 65,000 Veterans in the Killeen-Temple area, Virtue works in conjunction with and complements the Central and West Texas Veterans Administration Healthcare Systems.”

Virtue reportedly chose Killeen for its central location, located conveniently between San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

The center will be staffed 24/7 by professionals who with experience in treating drug addiction, alcoholism, and dual diagnosis.

“The case managers conduct detailed discharge planning with the Veterans, addressing everything from follow-on Outpatient Therapy programs to housing issues for the Veterans.” Morgan explains, “After leaving our program, the Veterans are better equipped to address their Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health needs.”