Wake Up Wellness: Bungee Fitness becoming a new and popular way to workout in Central Texas

Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights offers bungee and trampoline fitness.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A cool fun way to workout is gaining popularity in Central Texas. It is called bungee fitness.

Liza Bobé is the owner of Elevate Fitness in Harker Heights. While hooked up to a bungee, participants engage in a fun workout that incorporates strength-building and cardio.

Elevate Fitness also offers trampoline fitness classes where participants get a full-body workout while bouncing during a high-energy, low-impact class. You will be able to build muscle, improve balance, and strengthen your core, all while providing your body with an incredible lymphatic detox.

KCEN News Anchor Jasmin Caldwell is one of the newest fitness trainers at Elevate Fitness.