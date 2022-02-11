Gone Cold: Re-examining the 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane 'Pee Wee' Lara

Example video title will go here for this video

Investigator Corey Powell is looking into the shooting death of Mary Jane "Pee Wee" Lara whose body was found dumped in a creek on March 22, 2003.

'They took somebody from us, that we really loved a lot'

'That's a lead that we didn't have in ’03'

“When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary,” Powell said. “They stole her ability to have a better life. To see grandbabies grow up.”

Today, Powell is using his 25 years of law enforcement experience to try and determine who pulled the trigger, where the 43-year-old was murdered and why her killer would want to take away her aspiring dreams as a new business owner.

“To be shot is one thing, but what I will say is that she was executed,” Powell said.

When authorities recovered the single mother's body, they noticed someone shot her in the head, resulting in her death.

During the gloomy morning hours of March 22, 2003, a passerby came across her fully-clothed body floating in Salado Creek by the bridge at East Amity Road in Belton.

An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.

Tune into 6 News at 10 to catch this new episode of "Gone Cold" from Reporter Baylee Bates.

Who was Mary Jane Lara? : 'Everybody knew her by Pee Wee'

One of the first things you’d notice about Mary Jane Lara was her small frame. She stood only 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighed about 100 pounds “when soaking wet,” her older brother, Daniel Lara, laughed.

Because of her size, she rightfully earned the nickname “Pee Wee” among family and friends.

“That name stuck to her. Everybody knew her by Pee Wee,” Daniel Lara smiled as he reminisced over his sister’s memory. “If you would say, ‘Well, have you seen Mary Jane around?’ [They’d ask] who’s Mary Jane? Then they’d say, ‘Well have you seen Pee Wee?’ Sure enough, everybody knew her as Pee Wee. That’s the one name that nobody could ever take away from her.”

Despite being “pee wee,” Daniel Lara described her to be tough and protective, especially when it came to her family.

Born to Juan and Jaunita Bassa on Dec. 30, 1959 in Temple, Mary Jane Lara was one of six siblings, but the oldest of two girls in the bunch. She was always looking out for her family, said Julia Gurado, Mary Jane Lara’s baby sister.

“She was always there for me,” recalled Julia Gurado, Mary Jane Lara’s younger sister. “I mean, for any little reason I needed her, I could call her and she would come to and help me.”

But when it came to her two daughters, Joann Bassa and Misty Lara, “you didn’t mess with her girls,” Daniel Lara said.

“Everything that she had was her girls,” he explained. “She would lay on to you. She didn’t matter how big you are, how small you were, you didn’t mess with her girls.”

Mary Jane Lara was also a fixer upper, according to her siblings. They said she enjoyed giving old or beat down things new life. So much so that she and her brother-in-law decided to open up their own construction company, J&M Construction, shortly before her death.

“Sure enough, they were making cabinets, rocking chairs,” Daniel Lara described. “They were making all kinds of things to sell and they were good at it. She was. Even if she had a busted up arm, she still was good making cabinets.”