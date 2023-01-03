Local sorority to host youth symposium in Killeen

The symposium is free and open to middle and high school age students

KILLEEN, Texas — The Mu Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, Sorority Inc. invites the community to their annual Youth Symposium on March 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.

This year’s in-person event will be held at the Lion’s Club Senior Center located at 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen, TX. The Mu Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter is excited to provide youth in the Greater Killeen and surrounding areas with fun, interactive workshops and much more!

According to Sigma Gamma Rho's national website, the Youth Symposium serves as a unifying effort during Sigma Week. The Symposium (supported by undergraduate chapters and affiliates) is designed to highlight some of the prevalent concerns that negatively impact our youth (drugs, teen violence, abuse, low self-esteem, suicide, teen pregnancy, human trafficking, etc.).

Click on this eventbrite link to register.