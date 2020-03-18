TEMPLE, Texas —

Fourteen people were arrested after a two-day sex trafficking, pimp and prostitution sting that was conducted by the Temple Police Department and Bell County Sheriff's Department on March 13 and 14.

Twelve traffickers were arrested for agreeing to engage in a sexual act for a fee. Six of the 12 traffickers are active-duty enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, according to the Temple PD.

Two women were arrested for prostitution, a class A misdemeanor. They were also on probation for felony narcotics charges.

The two law enforcement agencies were assisted by Aware Central Texas, an agency who advocates for and provides resources to victims of sex trafficking, according to the Temple PD.

"This operation hopefully sends a message that these acts will not be tolerated in our city and our county. Temple PD will continue to vigilantly fight against sex trafficking while protecting those who are victimized by this industry," said Sgt. Michael Bolton, TPD Violent Crime Enforcement Squad. "Thank you to the Bell County Sheriff's Department and Aware Central Texas for helping to make this operation successful."

A total of 11 likely victims of sex trafficking were identified and given resources by AWARE Central Texas.

Additional charges are coming for a person identified for sex trafficking and possibly forcing women into this lifestyle, according to the Temple PD.

