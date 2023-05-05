6 News talks with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority about Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Known for the iconic pink and green combination, the Mu Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is empowering local families by spreading mental health awareness.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — May is Mental health awareness month, and the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Mu Theta Omega Chapter are hosting a community health and wellness fair on Saturday May 6th.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. The goal is to empower families by spreading mental health awareness. The event is free for the entire family.

"Our organization is taking on a multi generational approach to promoting health and wellness in the community," said Ingreg Pemberton, President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha's Mu Theta Omega Chapter. "We will be doing blood pressure screening, Zumba, yoga, providing mental health resources to the community and face painting.

There will also be a Women's health panel.

Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4201 Zephyr Rd Killeen, TX 76543.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® (AKA), an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.

The Mu Theta Omega Chapter was chartered on June 17, 1978, by 18 women committed to the sorority's mission "Service to all Mankind!" They have grown to more than 100 active members and served the Central Texas Area over the past four decades.