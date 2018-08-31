It's Friday! Did you know Princess Diana died 36 years ago today?

Here are the six things you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 31.

The body of a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Killeen was found Thursday, Killeen police said.

2. How to Get FREE Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Through September 29, Chick-fil-A is giving away free eight-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets to customers who order using the Chick-fi-A mobile app.

The city will be sweeping the Downtown area this morning and ask drivers not to park there. Enjoy the West Fest activities from this evening to Sunday!

The public is invited to attend the launch today from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center's Brazos Room South.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season. We want to feature the schools and communities in Central Texas that think they have the most spirit.

Thursdays games included Little River Academy vs. Rogers, Axtell vs. Dawson, and A&M Consolidated vs. Ellison.

