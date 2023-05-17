81-year-old woman killed in deadly crash in Waco

Police say a 3-year-old girl was also injured in the crash.

WACO, Texas — An 81-year-old woman is dead after a deadly crash in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco PD stated officers were called to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 12:14 p.m. on May 17.

According to the department, the crash occurred when a Mazda 5 was traveling south down MLK Blvd. The Mazda made a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle, which then crashed into a third vehicle.

Two passengers of the Mazda 5 were reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

A 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and an 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Waco PD. The department said they expect the occupants of the other vehicles to be okay.

Next of kin has reportedly been notified in the crash, but Waco police have not released the identity of anyone involved at this time. Updates will be given as more information become available.