WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX — Williamson County officials have seized 82 head of neglected cattle from a 180 acre property that extends into Burnet County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit first received a complaint regarding neglected livestock July 18. Upon arriving at the scene, officials observed a "boneyard" of carcasses that appeared to be the remains of about nine head of cattle.

Deputies returned to a nearby property July 31 where they observed seven head of visibly emaciated cattle. One cow was trapped under a barbed wire fence without the strength to get up and was deceased by the time officials were able to execute a civil search and seizure warrant.

The cattle were herded to a corral on the property for evaluation and were all observed to be emaciated or "on the verge of emaciation."

46 calves, 35 cows and a bull were seized from the property and transported to the Cameron Auction Barn for veterinary treatment, food and water.

A cruelty to livestock investigation is underway and will determine if and which charges will be filed.

© 2018 KCEN