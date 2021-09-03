WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott discussing border security, 'ongoing humanitarian crisis' at Texas-Mexico border

Abbott is expected to talk about immigration and border security at noon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference at noon Tuesday at the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott is expected to talk about immigration and border security following his briefing from representatives with the U.S Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

On Monday, his office said Abbott's news release will address the "ongoing humanitarian crisis" at the border. On Tuesday, Abbott tweeted roughly 3,200 migrant children were in Border Patrol custody, citing a CBS News report.

"I'll be there with Texas solutions today," he tweeted.

The Biden Admin. has created a disaster on the border.



Record 3,200 migrant children stuck in Border Patrol custody + many who are not children.



The federal government must fix this immediately.



I’ll be there with Texas solutions today. https://t.co/fNjK3KwGJj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2021