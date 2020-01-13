WACO, Texas — A brand new sweet spot opened in Waco on Sunday inside Union Hall.

Press Waffle Company is a 'one stop shop' to every type of waffle you can imagine.

"The waffle we specialize in is different than the normal American waffle," founder Bryan Lewis said. "We allow the customer to customize it with fresh fruit, ice cream, things like that."

Not only can you put sweet toppings on your waffle, but savory as well.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serves everything from desert treats to waffle sandwiches and chicken and waffles.

Bryan Lewis and his brother Caleb began their business out of a food truck in 2016 before auditioning for the show, "Shark Tank." Once they made it on the show, they made a business deal with Barbra Corcoran and have grown to open five different locations. Waco is the most recent.

The location is inside Union Hall which brings local chefs and entrepreneurs under one roof, They offer delicious and diverse dining options from multiple stalls while friends, families and neighbors dine at common tables.

I f you would like to learn more or are interested in visiting Press Waffle Company you can go you the Union Hall website.

Popular on KCENTV.com: