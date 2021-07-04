Bastrop woman dies in major crash on TX-95 Tuesday

A 27-year-old woman from Bastrop was killed in a major crash between a truck tractor semi-trailer and a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon in Bell County

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m.

Franchesca Meghan Novick was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck on TX-95 and approached a stop sign. According to the Texas DPS, Novick stopped at the stop sign but did not yield right of way and proceeded into the intersection.

Novick drove into the path of a 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor that was towing a semi-trailer, driven by a 50-year-old man from Lexington. The Peterbilt driver tried to avoid hitting Novack but was not successful and collided with the driver's side of the Ford, according to Texas DPS.

Novick was taken to Scott and White ER Temple for treatment where she later died, according to Texas DPS.

The truck driver was not injured. The crash investigation is still open, Texas DPS said.