WACO, Texas — The Baylor University Collaboration on Hunger and Poverty has joined in a national effort to deliver boxes of food to students in rural schools that are closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The effort includes the U.S. Department of Agriculture, McLane Globe, PepsiCoa and others.

The boxes will contain five days of shelf-stable, nutritious, individually packaged foods that meet USDA's summer food requirements. The use of this innovative delivery system will make sure that children receive nutritious food while limiting exposure to COVID-19.

The Baylor Collaborative will start handing out these food boxes next week. The hope is to quickly increase distribution to nearly one million meals per week.

In addition to distribution, PepsiCo will give $1 million in funding to the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. The money will be used to support school districts and to identify the children most in need.

"We are grateful to come alongside USDA, PepsiCo and McLane Global to ensure that children impacted by school closures get access to nutritious food regardless of where they live," said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

"Meal delivery is critical for children in rural America when school is out. This is one way that we - as citizen of this great nation - can respond to our neighbors in need," said Everett.

Initial capacity is limited, and additional vendors are requested and encouraged to ensure more food can be provided to more rural children as additional schools close. USDA has created a single contact for those who have suggestions, ideas or want to help feed kids across the country at FeedingKids@usda.gov.

