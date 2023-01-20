Bell County Commissioners set to vote on removal of Confederate statue Monday

This is the third time the commissioners will vote on this matter.

BELTON, Texas — On Monday, the Bell County Commissioners will vote for a third time on whether or not a Confederate statue will remain in front of the Bell County Courthouse.

The previous vote of 4-to-1 was in favor of keeping the statue where it sits.

Louie Miner was recently sworn in as the Bell County Commissioner of Precinct 4 and says destroying or moving this statue is at the top of his priorities.

"The debate has been years in the making as well," Miner said. "I think the only difference is now that you know, I'm on the commissioner's court, and it's a priority for me to take action on the statue."

Miner says he still hears 70- and 80-year-old people who walk by that statue and think about what it represents. Miner says the statue represents oppression and a dark past in American history that he says we need to move on from.

One anonymous veteran spoke to 6 News saying, "you should take it down. It should've been taken down years ago. Should never have been there. It should go along with all the others."

Others in favor of the statue shouted in support for the statue on Friday during the filming of this story. One shouted, "the statue is here to stay."

Miner says he will listen to all sides of the issue and is trying to keep the discussion alive at the very least.

"I'm willing to negotiate, to compromise. And so we'll see what happens. Like I said, this is going to be a long process. That statue represents that past that tragic past that we need to move on from. Our community needs to move forward," Miner said.

Miner says he knows it will be an uphill battle but he won't "kick the can" on this issue.