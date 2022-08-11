Bell County polling sites back online after experiencing technical difficulties

BELTON, Texas — UPDATE: Bell County Election Officials tell 6 News all polling sites are back online, as of 8:50 A.M. Thus, voters should be able to head to the polls to cast their ballots.

According to a statement, "Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services department have been deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue. At this time, it is possible that some sites will experience delays this morning, but Election Officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly. In the meantime, staff are working to ensure that the delay is communicated via the county’s wait times app, located at BellCountyTX.com/Voting."