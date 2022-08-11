Bell County polling sites back online after experiencing technical difficulties

BELTON, Texas — UPDATE: Bell County Election Officials tell 6 News all polling sites are back online, as of 8:50 A.M. Thus, voters should be able to head to the polls to cast their ballots.
Bell County Elections staff are experiencing technical difficulties at several polling sites. They say there are issues with check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change.
According to a statement, "Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services department have been deployed to all eight locations that have found this issue. At this time, it is possible that some sites will experience delays this morning, but Election Officials are confident that the problem has been isolated and should be resolved quickly. In the meantime, staff are working to ensure that the delay is communicated via the county’s wait times app, located at BellCountyTX.com/Voting."
The eight locations known to have this problem are:
1. Belton Nazarene Church
2. St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights
3. Temple College Pavilion
4. First Baptist Church of Moffat
5. First Baptist Church of Rogers
6. Boy's Ranch in Ivy Gap
7. Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen
8. West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen.
