City of Temple lifts boil water notice, water distribution locations still available throughout weekend

Water will be available for distribution from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple has lifted a boil water notice for residents living east of I-35 and some areas south of Loop 363.

Customers in the city will no longer have to boil their water, but water distribution sites are still available throughout the weekend. They are located at:

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St.

Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave H.

Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St.

Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.

1018 E Avenue A has been added as an additional water distribution site.

Water will be limited to one case per household while supplies last. Distribution points will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who are unable to safely travel to a water distribution location can call 254.298.5550 to arrange for delivery.

Potable water is also available at Fire Stations 3 to 8. Citizens must bring their own container to fill up with potable water:

Fire Station #3, 3606 Midway Dr,

Fire Station #4, 411 Waters Dairy Rd.

Fire Station #5, 510 North Apache

Fire Station #6, 3620 Range Rd.

Fire Station #7, 8420 West Adams

Fire Station #8, 7268 Airport Rd.

Temple Police Department Transportation Services has also been discontinued since Saturday at mignight. Transportation services will then shift resources to deliver water for those who cannot get to water distribution points.

Transportation services will still be provided for those who need to depart a warming shelter through Saturday, Feb. 20.

If you are unable to get to a water distribution point or need transportation home from a shelter, please call 254.298.5550.





