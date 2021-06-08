Police: Woman found dead, wrapped in plastic under tree in Killeen

The body was found at the end of Rainbow Circle, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The body of a woman, which was wrapped in plastic, was discovered in Killeen Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department said.

Killeen PD said they got a call about the body around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was fully clothed and wrapped in plastic at the base of a tree in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle, Lt. Greg Anderson told 6 News.

Paramedics arrived to provide first-aid and "found no signs of life," police said.

The woman's identity wasn't released at this time.