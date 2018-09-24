Katelynn Marie Maldonado, 11, was found safe Monday morning according to a post on her mother's Facebook page. Police also confirmed her safety.

The Bellmead Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Maldonado just after 7 a.m.

Police said she was with Brittani Ann Bolin, 16. Police said Bolin is four feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bolin was last seen driving a tan, 2012, Kia Sorrento with TX license plate number of KXV4917.

Police had not confirmed Monday morning whether they had found Bolin.

If you have any information about this case call the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.

