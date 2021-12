DPS said the man drifted off the roadway then lost control.

BELTON, Texas — A Belton man died Thurday night after losing control of his truck and crashing it into a tree, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, was driving west on Shanklin Road in a Ford-250 around 5 p.m. when DPS said he drifted off the road and lost control. The truck collided with a tree.