Belton PD asking public to register security cameras

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is asking people to register their home security cameras to help fight crimes in their neighborhood. Candice Griffin, the communications manager said the footage from people's security cameras can help solve a crime. "It's just a really great tool you know when it comes to investigative work," Griffin said. "We will still canvas neighborhoods but if we already have a database, and we know in this area we have these cameras and these allies, and we can reach out to them, we'll tap into that resource." It's called the Neighborhood Video Partners Program, which started in 2014. It's where homeowners or businesses can register their security cameras with the police department.

"It lets us know that if something happens in this area, we have the database of who has cameras in that area and we'll reach out to you, ask you to check your footage from this time to this time, and see if there's anything that can help us solve a crime," Griffin said.



About 100 people have registered their security cameras, including Joshua Yearwood, a Belton resident who works as an IT specialist.



"As a neighbor it's your obligation and your duty to look out for one another, I mean we're all in this together," Yearwood said.



Yaerwood registered into the program after he installed cameras in 2019. He said technology is going to be a facet of our daily lives, and it's nice knowing it can help protect him and his neighbors.



"Being ahead of the curve in giving police access to multiple cameras and access to a technology that they would otherwise have to shell out thousand and the thousands of dollars, the city would have to shell out, it kind of creates this camaraderie between the community and the police department," Yearwood said.



At this time, Waco, Temple, and Killeen have not implemented this program.



To register your home or business, visit the City of Belton website.