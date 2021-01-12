President Biden signs bills benefiting veterans

One of the bills is Protecting Moms who Served Act, which supports funding for maternity care for women who served in the military.

TEMPLE, Texas — President Biden signed four bills into law Tuesday designed to help the nation's veterans and their families. All the legislation received bi-partisan support.

"We have many obligations but only one truly sacred obligation mind you and that is prepare those we send into harm's way," Biden said. "Care for their families when they're gone and care for them and their families when they're home and that's a lifetime commitment. A lifetime commit the nation owes to everyone of our veterans."

One of the bills is Protecting Moms Who Served Act, which supports funding for maternity care for women who served in the military.

Then there's the Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act. This is designed to recruit active duty members who work in healthcare to stay with the Veteran's Administration. In 2019, the Inspector General of the VA stated that staff shortages are one of the causes of problems they face in veterans' care.

A bill was also signed requiring a study into possible racial and ethnic disparities when it comes to compensation, benefits, disability ratings and the rejection of benefit claims. Biden said he has heard from veterans of color that when they return home from serving they're treated differently from white veterans.

There's also the Col. John M. Mchugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021. This requires public colleges and universities to provide in-state tuition for families of service members who died or cannot receive education benefits form the VA.

