Bitmain Technologies has selected Rockdale, Texas as the location for their new data center.

The company said it will invest 500 million dollars to build the new center which will be filled with servers collecting data and dealing with cryptocurrency mining.

In a press release Monday, the organization said it will partner with local schools for technical and professional training programs.

In total, the new center will bring around 400 local jobs to the area within its first two years.

Visit www.bitmain.com/jobs for a full list of Texas openings.

