Blood donations are 'urgently' needed as blood supplies hit low point

Carter BloodCare said in 30 years they haven't seen such a chronic low since the beginning of the pandemic. They're hosting a blood drive in Moody to address it.

MOODY, Texas — New volunteer blood donors are urgently needed to revitalize the local blood supply and save more Texas patients' lives.

In a press release, Carter BloodCare said only 4% of people who could donate blood are actually doing it.

To help fight the shortage, Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Moody is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will have to complete a medical history questionnaire online before giving blood. If donors have received the COVID-19 vaccine, they are still eligible to give blood.

There’s still an ongoing and urgent need for donors.



Please donate, bring friends and family, and step up for Texans who depend on all of us. Walk-ins are welcome, and you can also schedule an appointment online or text us at 800-366-2834. pic.twitter.com/xT0wJCFX7D — carterbloodcare (@CarterBloodCare) July 17, 2021

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a facemask at Carter BloodCare drives or donation centers. Donors who aren't vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks except when their temperature is taken or when eating and drinking after the donation.

Potential donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17 year-olds and up can donate independently.