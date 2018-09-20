BOSQUE COUNTY — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help finding two men wanted for burglary of a building Thursday.

The suspects are Bobby Cheatwood and Tyler Gremillion. The two are believed to be committing thefts and burglaries in the Bosque County area.

They are also suspected to be in the Gatesville and Waco areas attempting to sell stolen property.

According to officials, they are driving a 2005 white Chevy Tahoe with temporary tags.

Both suspects are 22-year-old white males with brown hair and blue eyes.

Cheatwood is about 5 foot 8, 225 pounds, and Gremillion is 6 foot 4 185 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 254-435-2362.

