LIVE | 'By the grace of God' Milam Sheriff says no injuries after huge explosion caused by train colliding into 18-wheeler in Cameron

At least one home was burned down after an explosion was caused by a train colliding into an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas early Tuesday morning, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

There are no injuries, Sheriff Chris White added during a news conference around 10 a.m.

White said the collision happened at a railroad crossing near 2095-FM around 6:40 a.m.

He said the train was carrying coal and gasoline in its front compartments, which resulted in the huge explosion.

"Luckily" the hazardous material was a little further back, he said.

"By the grace of God, we were saved by that one," he said.

As of 10 a.m., White said there is no threat, including airborne threats, to the community at this point. As a precaution, they did evacuate older individuals who live in the area and said voluntary evacuations are also in place.

Multiple fire departments are now working to put out the fire. White said this included the Cameron Fire Department, the Rosebud Voluntary Fire Department and the Temple Fire Department.

Temple fire crews also sent their heavy hazmat crews to help with the scene.

White added that there are crews also coming from Houston and Dallas and are expected to show up around noon.

