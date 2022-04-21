Badges & Buddies: Bridging gap between police, people with autism

This year marks the fourth annual event. It is an opportunity to allow law enforcement and people with autism to have conversations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Autism Intervention Team (B.A.I.T.) is training first responders to recognize the signs of autism thanks to its event, Badges and Buddies.

Approximately 1 in 5 young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will interact with a police officer before the age of 21, according to the Autism Society.

B.A.I.T. hosts the event to help ensure the dynamic between the two groups is positive.

The Oak Creek Academy in Killeen had a packed room Thursday evening for the event with many families and people representing the ASD community and also many officers representing Bell County law enforcement departments.

The event included a panel where both community groups got to ask and answer questions.

"Both communities don't have a whole lot of information on each other so, it's a chance for them to learn and become familiar should they ever have to meet in less pleasant circumstances," said Jason Miller, a member of B.A.I.T.

There were many important questions asked from both sides of the panel like why is forced used, what is an emergency and how to make someone who has ASD feel comfortable in an officer-involved situation.

A Killeen police officer told the crowd the uncertainty about the job can be scary, but for someone who may be on the spectrum, it can feel the same.

"I would want you to know I am confused and maybe a little bit stressed out," a panel member from the ASD community told the crowd.

Sgt. Teresa Phelps with the Bell County Sheriff's Department was one of the first officers in Bell County to be trained in mental health. She says it's her passion to get as many officers on the same page.

"It's being able to recognize the cues, verbiage, maybe body movements and being able to react to that instead of the traditional cop stance," she explained.

Phelps said training is imperative because it can be hard to tell if someone has ASD.

"There's a lot of people that are on the high-functioning end that you might not even recognize as being on the spectrum," she added.

Officers were taught what might help those on the spectrum could be fidget tools, drawing and just being calm.

A Central Texas mother and son duo also teach autism training to law enforcement officers, which also allows the officer to get an Autism Sensory Kit (ASK).

The bags include a non-verbal flip chart of pictures for communication, a whiteboard with markers, fidgets, sensory tactile toys for calming, a blanket for comfort and other approved items for autistic individuals.

Some Bell County law enforcement departments have these bags already.