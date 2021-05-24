Bryan Police release dashcam footage of officer-involved car crash

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later released with minor injuries.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan Police Department released dashcam footage Monday of an officer-related car crash over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday in the 3100 block of East Villa Maria Road.

The other vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of Ursuline Avenue where the driver failed to control their speed at the curve, resulting in a collision with the patrol unit, which can be seen in the video.

The driver was issued a citation for fail to control speed and no valid driver's license.

The officer involved in the incident was taken to a nearby hospital as a safety precaution where they were later released with minor injuries. The other driver suffered no injuries.