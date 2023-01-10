Buc-ee's to open location in Hillsboro

The new location is expected to bring at least 200 jobs to the area.

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's fans will soon have a new pit-stop to add to their future road trips.

On Tuesday, the company announced it is breaking ground on a new location out in Hillsboro. It'll be located at 165 State Highway 77.

Similar to other locations, it'll be 74,000 square feet and like the other locations, have 120 fueling stations, as well as offer the Buc-ee's staples like Beaver Nuggets and its wide-array of jerky selections.

The ground breaking ceremony will take place on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. In attendance will include Hillsboro Mayor Andrew Smith, Hill County Judge Justin Lewis, as well as other members of the Hillsboro City Council.

“Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we’ve ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus!” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Whether you’re headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee’s your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come.”