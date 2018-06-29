Skimming devices were found on two gas pumps and police think they'd been there for at least six days.

They were discovered Wednesday at Mickey's Convenience Store at 2101 East Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove. The devices were on pumps number 1 and 18.

Police say if you've purchased gas at Mickey's recently, you should contact your card issuer and request a new card. They also advise that you keep a close eye on your bank account and quickly report any unauthorized transactions.

Card skimmers have been found in the area in the past, and police are asking anyone with information about who may be behind them to submit their tips to the Copperas Cove Crime Stopper tip line at 254-547-1111. Calls can remain anonymous. You can also submit tips at www.tipsubmit.com .

© 2018 KCEN