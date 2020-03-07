Carter BloodCare now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to blood donors

Donors who get the antibody test will know the results in one to two weeks, according to the donation center.

CENTRAL, Texas — Carter BloodCare is now offering coronavirus antibody testing to those who donate blood.

Donors who get the antibody test will be able to see their results within one or two weeks through a personal account on the blood center's website. The account will include information on whether or not they were likely exposed to COVID-19, cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data.

According to a release from Carter BloodCare, the antibody testing will be offered for a limited time.

In addition to the antibody testing, local businesses are hosting blood drives through Carter BloodCare in the coming days to help address blood shortages caused by the cancellation of blood drives in response to the global pandemic.

Here are the dates, times and locations of upcoming blood drives:

July 7, 2020

American Bank, 200 W. Highway 6 in Waco, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Sabrina Albrecht at 254-751-8341 to set up an appointment



July 8, 2020

Brookshire Brothers, 210 Mill Creek Drive in Salado, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Jason Noske at 254-947-8922 to set up an appointment

Crossroads Church, 500 S. Interstate Highway 35 in Belton, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Gretchen Kendall at 254-939-2112 to set up an appointment



July 12, 2020

Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive Waco, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Frank Hughes at 254-315-0468 to set up an appointment



To cut wait times at donation sites, Carter BloodCare is asking donors to fill out medical history questionnaires online before arriving to give blood. Blood center staff are also taking precautions to keep donors and staff safe, like requiring staff wear gloves and masks, implementing social distancing guidelines and limiting the number of people on the donation bus.