VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A herd of cattle in Valley Mills had to be moved to higher ground Tuesday as water from the Bosque River began to flow over its banks.

Jennifer Pliscott shared a video on Facebook of the cattle walking down Highway 56 and up to a field on Tibbs Dr. Pliscott said the cows had been at Boy Scout Park.

The road runs straight through a residential neighborhood. Pliscott thanked all her neighbors who helped her get the cattle to safety.

Pliscott said the herd of about 20 cows belong to her and another woman, Brittany Scaramucci.

