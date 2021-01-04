Funeral services set for Trooper Chad Walker in Groesbeck next week

Walker was shot in the head while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle on Hwy 84 by the suspect inside the vehicle, the Texas DPS Officers Association said.

GROESBECK, Texas — Funeral services will be held for Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was shot while on duty near Mexia last week, in Groesbeck, Texas next week.

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle on Highway 84 by the suspect inside the vehicle, the Texas DPS Officers Association said.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest hospital in Waco where he later died.

According to Walker's obituary, his services will be held in Groesbeck, where he was from. Groesbeck is about 40 minutes east of Waco.

Visitation will be open to the public at Groesbeck Funeral Home, 1215 E Yeagua St., Groesbeck, from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Walker's funeral service is scheduled the following day, April 7, at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium, 1202 N Ellis St., Groesbeck. Walker's burial will follow at LaSalle Cemetery, FM 1953.