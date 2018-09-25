Jacqueline Wilkinson went into great detail to us about the horrible Traumatic Brain Injury that her husband Chef Ken suffered nearly 3 years ago. Ken was World Famous. He had made Chocolates and Truffles for the Queen of England and had even hosted a Television Show in the 1980's. But all of that came crashing down, literally after he fell off a ladder in his own garage.

Jacqueline told us that Ken was reaching to clean the ceiling when the fall occurred off of the A-Frame ladder and nothing broke Ken's fall. He fell directly on his head, crushing his skull, breaking both orbital sockets and causing bleeding on the brain. He also had broken ribs. After getting Ken to the hospital his health declined and his body went into a coma for 70 days. Ken was in an institution for 14 months in 6 different cities before being finally released on April 1st of 2017.

And that's why we wanted to check in. Jacqueline has taken over the business and now makes "The Sweets" just like Chef Ken used to. They are available at The Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio located at 708 Austin Avenue in Downtown Waco.

The pair moved to Waco to continue Ken's rehab. He's taking Speech at Baylor University and continues to improve despite still not being able to walk. The incredible thing about Chef Ken is his great attitude and positivity. His short term memory has been affected so he has fallen in love with his wife all over again. The Wilkinson's have come a long way over the last 3 years and they know that they have a long journey still ahead of them. We've included some more raw footage of our interview with Ken's wife Jacqueline here in this story. Jacqueline talks about the accident, as well as some update pictures.

Photos: Chef Ken on the road to recovery

If you'd like to make a donation to help Chef Ken you can do so below. The family thanks you in advance.

https://www.plumfund.com/financial-hardship/helping-chef-ken-make-a-comeback

