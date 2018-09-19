CHINA SPRINGS — Residents will be able to return to their home Wednesday morning after a fire caused a good amount of smoke in the house.

China Spring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 12:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Pebbles Lane. They were assisted by Waco and Speegleville.

Scott Needler, Chief of Fire, said the fire started at the back of the house and caused black smoke to release outside of the home. There were no flames and everyone got out safely with no injures.

Around 2:00 a.m. officials were checking for hot spots and getting smoke out of the house. Oncor is also expected to assist.

