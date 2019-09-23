TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Breakfast Lions Club is always looking for new ways to find local charities in the area. So, when the Carson & Barnes Circus said they were open to a fundraising opportunity, the club did everything they could to make it work.

"We started going though all the red tape as far as permits with the city did all that we needed to do," former Lion's Club coordinator Lisle Meeker said. "It's great because nobody has had a circus in this area under a big top in a long time."

The 83-year-old Carson and Barnes Circus is an old fashioned traveling circus with everything under one tent including acrobats, clowns and even a few elephants.

Ringleader Erik Bautista told 6 News they typically do two shows everyday -- often after moving locations the previous night.

"There are a lot of drivers," Bautista said. "There are 70 employees traveling with the circus right now. We travel with everything-- mechanics, a full staff kitchen, our own power source, water trucks. We are self-contained. It's a traveling community of performers. "

The circus is donating 20% of all ticket sales back to the community.

That money will then go to multiple charities including the Feed My Sheep Pediatric Clinic and vision screening clinic, the Veterans Relief Fund managed by VFW post 1820, Operation Feeding Temple food drives and more.

The circus will have two more shows Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It is located at 3302 Airport Rd in Temple.

Tickets at the door are $24 for adults and $12 for kids, but they may be cheaper online.

Meeker told 6 News the event brings back old memories, but it's also a great way to create new ones.

"We used to go to circuses all the time. It would come to town, 'lets see what it's all about,'" Meeker said.

