Closing arguments begin in trial of Waco attorney accused of conspiracy to commit murder

Seth Sutton's defense argues he was coerced into a murder plot by an undercover Waco detective.

WACO, Texas — Closing arguments were set to begin Friday morning in the trial of former Waco attorney Seth Sutton.

Sutton was charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder in 2020.

In an unexpectedly quick end to testimonies, both the State and defense rested their cases Thursday. A verdict was expected to come Friday afternoon.

Sutton was indicted along with another Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina, who has since passed away. They were accused of plotting to kill Marcus Daniel Beaudin, Tijerina's ex-husband.

The State brought Detective Sam Key to the stand Thursday. Key is in charge of the Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit, responsible for investigating violent crimes in Waco.

The Drug Enforcement Unit informed Key of the investigation into Sutton on May 21, 2020. From there, Key became the lead in the investigation.

In court, the jury saw video of Sutton being taken in for questioning by Key and another officer.

In the video, Key can be heard reading Sutton his Miranda Rights and explaining why Sutton was arrested.

May 14, 2020, is when Key documented that Sutton told the undercover officer he wanted to kill Beaudin. That conversation was never recorded by the officer.

Sutton can also be heard saying if someone said he was plotting to kill someone, it was a lie.

The State also brought in another police official who was in charge of extracting information from Sutton and Tijerina's phone's after their arrest. The official says there were two phone numbers with a form of the name 'Seth Sutton' attached to them.

Tijerina's phone records indicated there had been at least 30 to 50 messages that were missing between her and Sutton. However, Key admitted the rest of Tijerina's phone messages were not searched.

Once the State rested its case, the defense took less than five minutes for theirs and only included a stipulation, which was one sentence long.

The statement said Beaudin was not told of any potential threat on his life by law enforcement from the time the undercover officer said Sutton told him he wanted to kill Beaudin up until Sutton was arrested.

Key told the jury the statement was in fact true and his signature was shown at the bottom of that statement.