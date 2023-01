The city says they have gotten numerous calls and emails about the lights being out in the park.

KILLEEN, Texas — In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks.

"The lights have given us several maintenance issues and we have determined they are the end of life," the post read.

The city says, residents can expect them to be fixed soon, as funds have been approved to upgrade the lights to LED fixtures.

🌲 Attention park users! We've been getting a lot of phone calls and emails about the lights at Conder Park & Long Branch... Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Tuesday, January 24, 2023