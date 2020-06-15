TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple woman in her 70s is confirmed as the seventh COVID-19 death in Bell County. The Bell County Public Health District was notified on June 1 that the woman was transferred from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
She died on Sunday and the death was reported to the Health District Monday.
Below is a list of all Bell County CoVID-19 related numbers:
- Confirmed cases: 598
- Recovered: 260
- Ever hospitalized: 77
- Ever admitted to ICU: 37
- Cumulative tests: 21,377
- Deaths: 7
