TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple woman in her 70s is confirmed as the seventh COVID-19 death in Bell County. The Bell County Public Health District was notified on June 1 that the woman was transferred from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

She died on Sunday and the death was reported to the Health District Monday.

Below is a list of all Bell County CoVID-19 related numbers:

Confirmed cases: 598

Recovered: 260

Ever hospitalized: 77

Ever admitted to ICU: 37

Cumulative tests: 21,377

Deaths: 7

