Corpus Christi native stands watch aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon is participating in joint exercizes with Japan.
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.
Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon, from Corpus Christi, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

A Corpus Christi native is serving her country aboard USS Ronald Reagan.

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon was tasked with standing watch in the pilothouse of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Keen Sword 21.   

KS21 is a joint-bilateral field training exercise involving U. S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) personnel and is designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness. 

This year, KS21 demonstrated a noteworthy milestone for Japan-U.S. military relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-Japan mutual security treaty.

The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice, Navy officials said.  

