Corpus Christi native stands watch aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon is participating in joint exercizes with Japan.

A Corpus Christi native is serving her country aboard USS Ronald Reagan.

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon was tasked with standing watch in the pilothouse of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Keen Sword 21.

KS21 is a joint-bilateral field training exercise involving U. S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) personnel and is designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness.

This year, KS21 demonstrated a noteworthy milestone for Japan-U.S. military relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-Japan mutual security treaty.

The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice, Navy officials said.

